Sri Lanka releases 53 Indian fishermen
Stating that the BJP government had taken various steps since coming to power in 2014 to address issues of Tamil Nadu fishermen including the dispute over fishing rights in the Plak Strait, she said discussions were also on with Sri Lanka to release 136 boats seized by the island nation. Sri Lanka Navy, being the main facilitator of the historic occasion, was ready to provide the needed facilities which include meals, infrastructure, and installation of sanitary and drinking water to both local and Indian devotees.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ship carrying nearly 500 migrants docks at CFB ... (Aug '10)
|1 hr
|Elvis
|8
|Sri Lankan church prints Tupac lyrics by accident
|Dec '16
|Spotted Girl
|4
|Sri Lanka: Boycott Colombo International Tamil ... (Sep '10)
|Nov '16
|Wickramasinghe
|224
|Divine Intersection: The Surprising Story of th...
|Oct '16
|Marie-Luise_J
|5
|Qazi courts to be established in Sri Lanka (Sep '10)
|Oct '16
|Hajara
|4
|Ex-IRA man warns Sri Lanka's rivals (Jul '08)
|Jan '16
|BLACKSHAMROCK
|41
|Sri Lankan Tamils angry with China, India (Aug '09)
|Jan '16
|luke
|966
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC