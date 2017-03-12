Sri Lanka releases 53 Indian fishermen

Stating that the BJP government had taken various steps since coming to power in 2014 to address issues of Tamil Nadu fishermen including the dispute over fishing rights in the Plak Strait, she said discussions were also on with Sri Lanka to release 136 boats seized by the island nation. Sri Lanka Navy, being the main facilitator of the historic occasion, was ready to provide the needed facilities which include meals, infrastructure, and installation of sanitary and drinking water to both local and Indian devotees.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.