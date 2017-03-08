"Sri Lanka Rejects Foreign Judges in ...

"Sri Lanka Rejects Foreign Judges in Accountability Mechanism: What next?"

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: World News Report

GENEVA, SWITZERLAND, March 10, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- On 9 March 2017, the Monitoring Accountability Panel held a side event at the 34th Session of the Human Rights Council in Geneva. This event followed the publication of MAP's Second Spot Report .

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sri Lankan church prints Tupac lyrics by accident Dec '16 Spotted Girl 4
News Sri Lanka: Boycott Colombo International Tamil ... (Sep '10) Nov '16 Wickramasinghe 224
News Divine Intersection: The Surprising Story of th... Oct '16 Marie-Luise_J 5
News Qazi courts to be established in Sri Lanka (Sep '10) Oct '16 Hajara 4
News Ex-IRA man warns Sri Lanka's rivals (Jul '08) Jan '16 BLACKSHAMROCK 41
News Sri Lankan Tamils angry with China, India (Aug '09) Jan '16 luke 966
News Tamil relatives still waiting for news from mig... (Aug '10) Dec '15 sinnathamby kunar... 18
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. Syria
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,714 • Total comments across all topics: 279,453,239

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC