Sri Lanka President emphasizes increasing women's participation in politics

Mar 09, Colombo: Sri Lanka's President Maithripala Sirisena says women's participation in politics is very much needed to be increased for a political culture with clean, honest and human values in the country. "Increasing of the women's participation in the political sector in order to create a clean, honest and sociable political movement will be an important factor in the future," President Maithripala Sirisena said speaking at a ceremony organized by the Sri Lanka Freedom party Women's Front to mark the International Women's Day.

Chicago, IL

