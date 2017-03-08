Sri Lanka parliament to pass a bill banning bottom trawling
Mar 13, Colombo: A bill to ban the destructive practice of trawling in country's territorial waters, irrespective of the nationality of the fishing vessel introduced by the Tamil National Alliance , Sri Lanka's main Tamil party that represents the Northern Province, will be introduced in parliament this month. The Bill, which will affect thousands of Sri Lankans and Indians fishing in the sea between Sri Lanka and India, is to be passed by the Sri Lankan parliament by March end, TNA parliamentarian M.A. Sumanthiran, told Express on Monday.
