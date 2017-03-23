Sri Lanka, Pakistan should utilize the full potential of FTA - Pakistan PM

Mar 25, Islamabad: Pakistan's Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has said that Pakistan and Sri Lanka can collaborate to achieve the objectives of the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation . Prime Minister Sharif made this remark when President Pakistan-Sri Lanka Friendship Trade & Investment Association Iftikhar Aziz, called on the Prime Minister at PM House in Islamabad on Friday.

