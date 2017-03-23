Sri Lanka, Pakistan should utilize the full potential of FTA - Pakistan PM
Mar 25, Islamabad: Pakistan's Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has said that Pakistan and Sri Lanka can collaborate to achieve the objectives of the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation . Prime Minister Sharif made this remark when President Pakistan-Sri Lanka Friendship Trade & Investment Association Iftikhar Aziz, called on the Prime Minister at PM House in Islamabad on Friday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Colombo Page.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ship carrying nearly 500 migrants docks at CFB ... (Aug '10)
|Mar 19
|No Joking Here
|22
|Sri Lankan church prints Tupac lyrics by accident
|Dec '16
|Spotted Girl
|4
|Sri Lanka: Boycott Colombo International Tamil ... (Sep '10)
|Nov '16
|Wickramasinghe
|224
|Divine Intersection: The Surprising Story of th...
|Oct '16
|Marie-Luise_J
|5
|Qazi courts to be established in Sri Lanka (Sep '10)
|Oct '16
|Hajara
|4
|Ex-IRA man warns Sri Lanka's rivals (Jul '08)
|Jan '16
|BLACKSHAMROCK
|41
|Sri Lankan Tamils angry with China, India (Aug '09)
|Jan '16
|luke
|966
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC