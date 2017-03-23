Sri Lanka Navy earns Rs 3 billion fro...

Sri Lanka Navy earns Rs 3 billion from Galle maritime security operations

Mar 26, Colombo:

Mar 26, Colombo: The Sri Lanka Navy has earned Rs. 3 billion to the Government from providing maritime security services within a year after taking over the services from the controversial firm Avant Garde Maritime Services.

Chicago, IL

