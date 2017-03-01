Sri Lanka Navy arrests 8 Indian fishermen poaching in Sri Lankan waters
Mar 04, Colombo: Sri Lanka Navy on Friday has arrested 8 fishermen from India's Tamil Nadu state for allegedly crossing the International Maritime Boundary Line and fishing in Sri Lankan waters. A Fast Attack Craft attached to the Eastern Naval Command arrested the Indian fishermen along with a fishing trawler poaching in the sea area north of Pulmoddai yesterday.
