Sri Lanka Navy arrests 16 Indian fishermen for poaching in island waters

Mar 23, Colombo: Sri Lanka Navy on Wednesday has arrested 16 Indian fishermen in two separate occasions and impounded their fishing trawlers for allegedly crossing the International Maritime Boundary Line and fishing in Sri Lankan waters. In one incident, a Fast Attack Craft attached to the Northern Naval Command with the assistance of Sri Lanka Coast Guard apprehended 8 Indian fishermen along with a steel hull fishing trawler for poaching in the seas northwest of Analathivu Island off Jaffna.

