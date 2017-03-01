Sri Lanka Navy arrests 13 Tamil Nadu fishermen poaching in Sri Lankan waters
Mar 02, Colombo: Sri Lanka Navy on Thursday has arrested 13 fishermen from India's Tamil Nadu state for allegedly crossing the International Maritime Boundary Line and fishing in Sri Lankan waters. A Naval Patrol Craft belonging to the Northern Naval Command, arrested the Indian fishermen along with two fishing trawlers poaching in the seas north of Delft today.
