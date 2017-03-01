Sri Lanka Navy arrests 13 Tamil Nadu ...

Sri Lanka Navy arrests 13 Tamil Nadu fishermen poaching in Sri Lankan waters

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Colombo Page

Mar 02, Colombo: Sri Lanka Navy on Thursday has arrested 13 fishermen from India's Tamil Nadu state for allegedly crossing the International Maritime Boundary Line and fishing in Sri Lankan waters. A Naval Patrol Craft belonging to the Northern Naval Command, arrested the Indian fishermen along with two fishing trawlers poaching in the seas north of Delft today.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Colombo Page.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sri Lankan church prints Tupac lyrics by accident Dec '16 Spotted Girl 4
News Sri Lanka: Boycott Colombo International Tamil ... (Sep '10) Nov '16 Wickramasinghe 224
News Divine Intersection: The Surprising Story of th... Oct '16 Marie-Luise_J 5
News Qazi courts to be established in Sri Lanka (Sep '10) Oct '16 Hajara 4
News Ex-IRA man warns Sri Lanka's rivals (Jul '08) Jan '16 BLACKSHAMROCK 41
News Sri Lankan Tamils angry with China, India (Aug '09) Jan '16 luke 966
News Tamil relatives still waiting for news from mig... (Aug '10) Dec '15 sinnathamby kunar... 18
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Space Station
  4. Iraq
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,190 • Total comments across all topics: 279,251,007

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC