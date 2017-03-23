Sri Lanka Navy arrests 12 Indian fishermen for poaching in island waters

Mar 26, Colombo: Sri Lanka Navy on Saturday has arrested 12 Indian fishermen and seized their two trawlers for allegedly crossing the International Maritime Boundary Line and fishing in Sri Lankan waters. The naval personnel onboard a Fast Attack Craft in the Northern Naval Command together with Sri Lanka Coast Guard arrested 12 Indian fishermen along with 2 fishing trawlers poaching in the Sri Lankan waters northwest of Delft Island yesterday .

