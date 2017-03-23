Sri Lanka Navy arrests 12 Indian fishermen for poaching in island waters
Mar 26, Colombo: Sri Lanka Navy on Saturday has arrested 12 Indian fishermen and seized their two trawlers for allegedly crossing the International Maritime Boundary Line and fishing in Sri Lankan waters. The naval personnel onboard a Fast Attack Craft in the Northern Naval Command together with Sri Lanka Coast Guard arrested 12 Indian fishermen along with 2 fishing trawlers poaching in the Sri Lankan waters northwest of Delft Island yesterday .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Colombo Page.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ship carrying nearly 500 migrants docks at CFB ... (Aug '10)
|Mar 19
|No Joking Here
|22
|Sri Lankan church prints Tupac lyrics by accident
|Dec '16
|Spotted Girl
|4
|Sri Lanka: Boycott Colombo International Tamil ... (Sep '10)
|Nov '16
|Wickramasinghe
|224
|Divine Intersection: The Surprising Story of th...
|Oct '16
|Marie-Luise_J
|5
|Qazi courts to be established in Sri Lanka (Sep '10)
|Oct '16
|Hajara
|4
|Ex-IRA man warns Sri Lanka's rivals (Jul '08)
|Jan '16
|BLACKSHAMROCK
|41
|Sri Lankan Tamils angry with China, India (Aug '09)
|Jan '16
|luke
|966
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC