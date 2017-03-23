Sri Lanka Navy arrests 12 Indian fish...

Sri Lanka Navy arrests 12 Indian fishermen for poaching in island waters

Next Story Prev Story
55 min ago Read more: Colombo Page

Mar 26, Colombo: Sri Lanka Navy on Saturday has arrested 12 Indian fishermen and seized their two trawlers for allegedly crossing the International Maritime Boundary Line and fishing in Sri Lankan waters. The naval personnel onboard a Fast Attack Craft in the Northern Naval Command together with Sri Lanka Coast Guard arrested 12 Indian fishermen along with 2 fishing trawlers poaching in the Sri Lankan waters northwest of Delft Island yesterday .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Colombo Page.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ship carrying nearly 500 migrants docks at CFB ... (Aug '10) Mar 19 No Joking Here 22
News Sri Lankan church prints Tupac lyrics by accident Dec '16 Spotted Girl 4
News Sri Lanka: Boycott Colombo International Tamil ... (Sep '10) Nov '16 Wickramasinghe 224
News Divine Intersection: The Surprising Story of th... Oct '16 Marie-Luise_J 5
News Qazi courts to be established in Sri Lanka (Sep '10) Oct '16 Hajara 4
News Ex-IRA man warns Sri Lanka's rivals (Jul '08) Jan '16 BLACKSHAMROCK 41
News Sri Lankan Tamils angry with China, India (Aug '09) Jan '16 luke 966
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,074 • Total comments across all topics: 279,820,505

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC