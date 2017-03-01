Sri Lanka name two uncapped players f...

Sri Lanka name two uncapped players for Bangladesh Test series

All-rounder Malinda Pushpakumara, 29, was brought into the squad after he led Sri Lanka A to a three-wicket victory over England Lions in an unofficial Test. Sri Lanka on Wednesday named two uncapped players in a 15-member squad led by spinner Rangana Herath for the two-Test home series against Bangladesh starting next week.

