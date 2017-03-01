Sri Lanka government plans floating s...

Sri Lanka government plans floating solar power plants on Mahaweli reservoirs

Mar 02, Colombo: As a measure to reduce generation of costly thermal power, the Sri Lankan government has planned to set up floating solar power generation plants on the reservoirs in the Mahaweli Economic Zone and the Cabinet of Ministers has already in principle has approved the plan. Accordingly, the government will call international competitive proposals to build a 100 megawatt floating solar power plant in the Maduru Oya reservoir and allocate funds for a training project for prototype manufacturing of solar panels.

