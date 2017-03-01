Sri Lanka Foreign Minister discusses ...

Sri Lanka Foreign Minister discusses progress made in human rights with UN High Commissioner

Next Story Prev Story
12 min ago Read more: Colombo Page

Mar 02, Geneva: Sri Lanka's Foreign Affairs Minister Mangala Samaraweera has discussed the progress Sri Lanka has made in human rights with the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Prince Zeid Ra'ad Al Hussein. Minister Samaraweera, who is leading the Sri Lankan delegation to the 34th session of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva met with the High Commissioner Al Hussein on Wednesday on the sidelines of the session.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Colombo Page.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sri Lankan church prints Tupac lyrics by accident Dec '16 Spotted Girl 4
News Sri Lanka: Boycott Colombo International Tamil ... (Sep '10) Nov '16 Wickramasinghe 224
News Divine Intersection: The Surprising Story of th... Oct '16 Marie-Luise_J 5
News Qazi courts to be established in Sri Lanka (Sep '10) Oct '16 Hajara 4
News Ex-IRA man warns Sri Lanka's rivals (Jul '08) Jan '16 BLACKSHAMROCK 41
News Sri Lankan Tamils angry with China, India (Aug '09) Jan '16 luke 966
News Tamil relatives still waiting for news from mig... (Aug '10) Dec '15 sinnathamby kunar... 18
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Space Station
  4. Iraq
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,637 • Total comments across all topics: 279,262,692

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC