Sri Lanka Foreign Minister discusses progress made in human rights with UN High Commissioner
Mar 02, Geneva: Sri Lanka's Foreign Affairs Minister Mangala Samaraweera has discussed the progress Sri Lanka has made in human rights with the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Prince Zeid Ra'ad Al Hussein. Minister Samaraweera, who is leading the Sri Lankan delegation to the 34th session of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva met with the High Commissioner Al Hussein on Wednesday on the sidelines of the session.
