Sri Lanka expresses deep concern on alleged shooting of an Indian fisherman, promises probe

1 hr ago Read more: Colombo Page

Mar 07, Colombo: The Government of Sri Lanka today said it is deeply concerned about the alleged shooting on Indian fishermen, and the connected loss of life of one fisherman and injury caused to another. Issuing a statement Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the safety of fishermen is of utmost importance and the Government of Sri Lanka is firm in its commitment to ensuring that all Government agencies treat all Indian fishermen in a humane manner at all times.

Chicago, IL

