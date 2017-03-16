Sri Lanka Central Bank raises policy interest rates tightening the monetary policy

Mar 24, Colombo: Sri Lanka's Central Bank today said it has decided to increase both the deposit rate and the lending rate by 25 basis points further tightening the monetary policy as a pre-emptive policy measure to control inflationary pressures. The Central Bank said the Monetary Board is of the view that further tightening of monetary policy is required as a precautionary measure, in order to contain the build-up of adverse inflation expectations and the possible acceleration of demand side inflationary pressures through excessive monetary and credit expansion.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Colombo Page.