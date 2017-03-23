Sri Lanka: CBK draws flak in Jaffna
She was confronted by an uprooted mother, Ms Sarasvathy Shanmugalingam, who demanded demilitarisation of villages with houses, properties and agricultural lands of more than 3,000 families just 500 meters away from the site of the event. NPC Chief Minister also went on record exposing serious lack in the so-called Peacebuilding Priority Plan framework, which has excluded the participation of the key stakeholder, the Tamils as a party shaping the process.
