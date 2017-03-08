Sri Lanka captures Bollywood - shows ...

Sri Lanka captures Bollywood - shows potential to become a favorite location for Indian films

Mar 12, Colombo: As a destination blessed with all the natural wonders and captivating landscapes, Sri Lanka was able to become the cynosure of all eyes at the 'India International Film Tourism Conclave - 2017' . The event was held from 23rd to 25th February at the J W Marriott Hotel, Juhu, for the 4th consecutive year amongst a distinguished audience including the stalwarts of the Indian Cinema industry and leading film producers participating from Bollywood, Kollywood, and other regional industries including Thelingu, Marathi and Bengali film industries.

