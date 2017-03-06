Sri Lanka calls on Indian Ocean countries to work out a stable legal...

Mar 07, Jakarta: Sri Lanka today urged the countries in the Indian Ocean region to confront the challenges associated with maritime security issues, and cooperate to combat drug trafficking in the high seas. Sri Lanka's President Maithripala Sirisena addressing the Indian Ocean Rim Association Leaders' Summit, in Jakarta, Indonesia on Tuesday suggested to work out a stable legal order to confront with the issue of illicit drugs, in conformity with the principles of the freedom of navigation.

