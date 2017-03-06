Sri Lanka calls on Indian Ocean count...

Sri Lanka calls on Indian Ocean countries to work out a stable legal...

Next Story Prev Story
23 min ago Read more: Colombo Page

Mar 07, Jakarta: Sri Lanka today urged the countries in the Indian Ocean region to confront the challenges associated with maritime security issues, and cooperate to combat drug trafficking in the high seas. Sri Lanka's President Maithripala Sirisena addressing the Indian Ocean Rim Association Leaders' Summit, in Jakarta, Indonesia on Tuesday suggested to work out a stable legal order to confront with the issue of illicit drugs, in conformity with the principles of the freedom of navigation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Colombo Page.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sri Lankan church prints Tupac lyrics by accident Dec '16 Spotted Girl 4
News Sri Lanka: Boycott Colombo International Tamil ... (Sep '10) Nov '16 Wickramasinghe 224
News Divine Intersection: The Surprising Story of th... Oct '16 Marie-Luise_J 5
News Qazi courts to be established in Sri Lanka (Sep '10) Oct '16 Hajara 4
News Ex-IRA man warns Sri Lanka's rivals (Jul '08) Jan '16 BLACKSHAMROCK 41
News Sri Lankan Tamils angry with China, India (Aug '09) Jan '16 luke 966
News Tamil relatives still waiting for news from mig... (Aug '10) Dec '15 sinnathamby kunar... 18
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iraq
  3. Iran
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wall Street
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,172 • Total comments across all topics: 279,386,616

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC