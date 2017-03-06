Sri Lanka 'B+/B' Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Remains Negative
The Sri Lankan government's reform efforts and the IMF lending programme have led to nascent improvements in the country's fiscal profile. The outlook remains negative, however, given Sri Lanka's weak external profile, in particular, its low net reserve levels, and the vulnerability of public finances to any exchange rate shocks.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sri Lankan church prints Tupac lyrics by accident
|Dec '16
|Spotted Girl
|4
|Sri Lanka: Boycott Colombo International Tamil ... (Sep '10)
|Nov '16
|Wickramasinghe
|224
|Divine Intersection: The Surprising Story of th...
|Oct '16
|Marie-Luise_J
|5
|Qazi courts to be established in Sri Lanka (Sep '10)
|Oct '16
|Hajara
|4
|Ex-IRA man warns Sri Lanka's rivals (Jul '08)
|Jan '16
|BLACKSHAMROCK
|41
|Sri Lankan Tamils angry with China, India (Aug '09)
|Jan '16
|luke
|966
|Tamil relatives still waiting for news from mig... (Aug '10)
|Dec '15
|sinnathamby kunar...
|18
