Sri Lanka 'B+/B' Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Remains Negative

The Sri Lankan government's reform efforts and the IMF lending programme have led to nascent improvements in the country's fiscal profile. The outlook remains negative, however, given Sri Lanka's weak external profile, in particular, its low net reserve levels, and the vulnerability of public finances to any exchange rate shocks.

