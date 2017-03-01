Sri Lanka assures UN of its commitment to prevent torture

Mar 04, Colombo: Sri Lanka government assured the United Nations of its commitment to prevent torture and continued active engagement with the organization to identify the problems and challenges faced in human rights and related areas. Sri Lanka's Permanent Representative of Sri Lanka to UN in Geneva Ambassador Ravinatha Aryasinha addressing the 34th Regular Session of the UN Human Rights Council on Thursday said the National Unity Government is firm in its commitment to a zero-tolerance policy on torture.

