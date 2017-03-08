South Korea Foreign Minister to visit...

South Korea Foreign Minister to visit Sri Lanka tomorrow

Next Story Prev Story
24 min ago Read more: Colombo Page

Mar 13, Seoul: Foreign Affairs Minister of South Korea Yun Byung-Se will arrive in Sri Lanka tomorrow making an official visit on March 14-16, to discuss ways to increase high-level exchanges and substantive cooperation between the Republic of Korea and Sri Lanka, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Republic of Korea said. The South Korean Minister will be visiting Sri Lanka as the year 2017 marks the 40th anniversary of the ROK-Sri Lanka diplomatic relations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Colombo Page.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ship carrying nearly 500 migrants docks at CFB ... (Aug '10) Sat Paranoid Conserva... 5
News Sri Lankan church prints Tupac lyrics by accident Dec '16 Spotted Girl 4
News Sri Lanka: Boycott Colombo International Tamil ... (Sep '10) Nov '16 Wickramasinghe 224
News Divine Intersection: The Surprising Story of th... Oct '16 Marie-Luise_J 5
News Qazi courts to be established in Sri Lanka (Sep '10) Oct '16 Hajara 4
News Ex-IRA man warns Sri Lanka's rivals (Jul '08) Jan '16 BLACKSHAMROCK 41
News Sri Lankan Tamils angry with China, India (Aug '09) Jan '16 luke 966
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. South Korea
  1. Egypt
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Casey Anthony
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,788 • Total comments across all topics: 279,508,085

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC