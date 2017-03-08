South Korea Foreign Minister to visit Sri Lanka tomorrow

Mar 13, Seoul: Foreign Affairs Minister of South Korea Yun Byung-Se will arrive in Sri Lanka tomorrow making an official visit on March 14-16, to discuss ways to increase high-level exchanges and substantive cooperation between the Republic of Korea and Sri Lanka, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Republic of Korea said. The South Korean Minister will be visiting Sri Lanka as the year 2017 marks the 40th anniversary of the ROK-Sri Lanka diplomatic relations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Colombo Page.