Russia will commit to provide benefits of bilateral relations to Sri Lankans - Russian Prime Mini...
Mar 25, Moscow: Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said Russia will commit to provide more benefits of bilateral economic relations between the two countries to the Sri Lankans when he met with the visiting Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena at the Government Reception House in Moscow Friday. The Russian Premier said President Sirisena's visit to Russia is a beginning of a new chapter in bilateral relations between the two countries.
