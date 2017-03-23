Russia will commit to provide benefit...

Russia will commit to provide benefits of bilateral relations to Sri Lankans - Russian Prime Mini...

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Colombo Page

Mar 25, Moscow: Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said Russia will commit to provide more benefits of bilateral economic relations between the two countries to the Sri Lankans when he met with the visiting Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena at the Government Reception House in Moscow Friday. The Russian Premier said President Sirisena's visit to Russia is a beginning of a new chapter in bilateral relations between the two countries.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Colombo Page.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ship carrying nearly 500 migrants docks at CFB ... (Aug '10) Mar 19 No Joking Here 22
News Sri Lankan church prints Tupac lyrics by accident Dec '16 Spotted Girl 4
News Sri Lanka: Boycott Colombo International Tamil ... (Sep '10) Nov '16 Wickramasinghe 224
News Divine Intersection: The Surprising Story of th... Oct '16 Marie-Luise_J 5
News Qazi courts to be established in Sri Lanka (Sep '10) Oct '16 Hajara 4
News Ex-IRA man warns Sri Lanka's rivals (Jul '08) Jan '16 BLACKSHAMROCK 41
News Sri Lankan Tamils angry with China, India (Aug '09) Jan '16 luke 966
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,938 • Total comments across all topics: 279,845,621

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC