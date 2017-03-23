Mar 25, Moscow: Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said Russia will commit to provide more benefits of bilateral economic relations between the two countries to the Sri Lankans when he met with the visiting Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena at the Government Reception House in Moscow Friday. The Russian Premier said President Sirisena's visit to Russia is a beginning of a new chapter in bilateral relations between the two countries.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Colombo Page.