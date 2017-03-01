Refugees Who Hid Snowden Now in Hiding

Refugees Who Hid Snowden Now in Hiding

Three asylum seeker families who sheltered U.S. whistleblower Edward Snowden in 2013 say they are living in fear because of reports that Sri Lankan police officials have been in Hong Kong trying to search for them. Relatives in Sri Lanka of one of the families had been "questioned, harassed and threatened" by Sri Lankan officials, said Robert Tibbo, who was also Snowden's Hong Kong lawyer.

Chicago, IL

