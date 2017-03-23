'Rajinikanth's visit to Sri Lanka mig...

'Rajinikanth's visit to Sri Lanka might earn wrath of Tamil community'3 min ago

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: India.com

Chennai, March 25 The Liberation Panther Party aka Vidhuthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi has advised superstar Rajinikanth to re-consider his decision to visit Sri Lanka to inaugurate a housing scheme. They said it might earn him the wrath of the Tamil community.

Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ship carrying nearly 500 migrants docks at CFB ... (Aug '10) Mar 19 No Joking Here 22
News Sri Lankan church prints Tupac lyrics by accident Dec '16 Spotted Girl 4
News Sri Lanka: Boycott Colombo International Tamil ... (Sep '10) Nov '16 Wickramasinghe 224
News Divine Intersection: The Surprising Story of th... Oct '16 Marie-Luise_J 5
News Qazi courts to be established in Sri Lanka (Sep '10) Oct '16 Hajara 4
News Ex-IRA man warns Sri Lanka's rivals (Jul '08) Jan '16 BLACKSHAMROCK 41
News Sri Lankan Tamils angry with China, India (Aug '09) Jan '16 luke 966
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,668 • Total comments across all topics: 279,829,650

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC