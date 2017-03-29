'Rajini can visit Sri Lanka once situation improves'

Chennai: Pro-Tamil outfits, including the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi, said they were not averse to actor Rajinikanth visiting Sri Lanka to meet Tamils after the situation for the minorities improves there. VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan said an 'all-is-well carnival atmosphere,' being sought to be projected by the pro-government organisers, was inappropriate now when Tamils were struggling for their rights.

