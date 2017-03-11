Protest intensifies against fisherman...

Protest intensifies against fishermana s death

Next Story Prev Story
59 min ago Read more: News Today

Rameswaram: Hundreds of fishermen continued their protest here against the killing of a colleague, allegedly by the Sri Lankan navy, and were joined by noted social activist Swamy Pranavanandha, who began an indefinite fast demanding a probe into the youth's death. Bridgo was shot dead on Monday, allegedly by Lankan navy personnel, while he was fishing in a mechanised boat at a short distance off Katchatheevu islet.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ship carrying nearly 500 migrants docks at CFB ... (Aug '10) 8 hr Paranoid Conserva... 5
News Sri Lankan church prints Tupac lyrics by accident Dec '16 Spotted Girl 4
News Sri Lanka: Boycott Colombo International Tamil ... (Sep '10) Nov '16 Wickramasinghe 224
News Divine Intersection: The Surprising Story of th... Oct '16 Marie-Luise_J 5
News Qazi courts to be established in Sri Lanka (Sep '10) Oct '16 Hajara 4
News Ex-IRA man warns Sri Lanka's rivals (Jul '08) Jan '16 BLACKSHAMROCK 41
News Sri Lankan Tamils angry with China, India (Aug '09) Jan '16 luke 966
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,381 • Total comments across all topics: 279,480,979

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC