Protest intensifies against fishermana s death

Rameswaram: Hundreds of fishermen continued their protest here against the killing of a colleague, allegedly by the Sri Lankan navy, and were joined by noted social activist Swamy Pranavanandha, who began an indefinite fast demanding a probe into the youth's death. Bridgo was shot dead on Monday, allegedly by Lankan navy personnel, while he was fishing in a mechanised boat at a short distance off Katchatheevu islet.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Today.