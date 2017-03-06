President urges Sri Lankan expatriate...

President urges Sri Lankan expatriates not to be misled by propaganda of political opponents

Mar 07, Jakarta: Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena requested all Sri Lankan expatriates not to be misled by false propaganda on the government carried out by political opponents through some websites and media. Speaking to the Sri Lankans living in Indonesia on Monday at the Sri Lankan Embassy in Jakarta, the President said the government's political opponents are misusing the cyberspace to paint a wrong picture about Sri Lanka.

Chicago, IL

