President of the German Bundestag and parliamentary delegation to visit Sri Lanka next month
Mar 24, Colombo: The President of the German Bundestag, Prof. Norbert Lammert accompanied by a parliamentary delegation is scheduled to visit Sri Lanka in April 2017 on an invitation extended by the Speaker of the Sri Lanka Parliament Karu Jayasuriya.
