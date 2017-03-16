President of the German Bundestag and...

President of the German Bundestag and parliamentary delegation to visit Sri Lanka next month

Mar 24, Colombo: The President of the German Bundestag, Prof. Norbert Lammert accompanied by a parliamentary delegation is scheduled to visit Sri Lanka in April 2017 on an invitation extended by the Speaker of the Sri Lanka Parliament Karu Jayasuriya.

Chicago, IL

