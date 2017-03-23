Parents and newborn baby intercepted in desperate boat bid to reach NZ, detained in Indonesia
Bakeerathan Kandasamy, 34, and his wife Sivarangini,32, were granted refugee status, but say they are still caught in limbo. A mother who gave birth by caesarean section this week says she was destined for New Zealand with a group of 43 other asylum seekers when their boat's engine failed off the coast of Indonesia.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ship carrying nearly 500 migrants docks at CFB ... (Aug '10)
|Mar 19
|No Joking Here
|22
|Sri Lankan church prints Tupac lyrics by accident
|Dec '16
|Spotted Girl
|4
|Sri Lanka: Boycott Colombo International Tamil ... (Sep '10)
|Nov '16
|Wickramasinghe
|224
|Divine Intersection: The Surprising Story of th...
|Oct '16
|Marie-Luise_J
|5
|Qazi courts to be established in Sri Lanka (Sep '10)
|Oct '16
|Hajara
|4
|Ex-IRA man warns Sri Lanka's rivals (Jul '08)
|Jan '16
|BLACKSHAMROCK
|41
|Sri Lankan Tamils angry with China, India (Aug '09)
|Jan '16
|luke
|966
