Pakistan to showcase Gandhara art in ...

Pakistan to showcase Gandhara art in Sri Lanka at the Vesak Festival

Mar 23, Islamabad: Pakistan will participate in the 14th UN International Vesak Festival to be held in Sri Lanka from May 12th to 14th this year, a Pakistani official said. Pakistan will display Buddhist and Gandhara heritage relics at the three-day Vesak festival in Colombo, according to the official.

Chicago, IL

