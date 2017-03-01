Pakistan national carrier to return l...

Pakistan national carrier to return leased Airbus-330 to Sri Lanka

Next Story Prev Story
30 min ago Read more: Colombo Page

Mar 05, Karachi: The management of the Pakistan International Airlines is returning the aircraft acquired from Sri Lanka on a wet lease last year. Pakistan's national carrier acquired the new wide-body Airbus-330 from SriLankan Airlines on a wet lease last year to primarily be used for PIA's premier service which was launched from 14th August 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Colombo Page.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sri Lankan church prints Tupac lyrics by accident Dec '16 Spotted Girl 4
News Sri Lanka: Boycott Colombo International Tamil ... (Sep '10) Nov '16 Wickramasinghe 224
News Divine Intersection: The Surprising Story of th... Oct '16 Marie-Luise_J 5
News Qazi courts to be established in Sri Lanka (Sep '10) Oct '16 Hajara 4
News Ex-IRA man warns Sri Lanka's rivals (Jul '08) Jan '16 BLACKSHAMROCK 41
News Sri Lankan Tamils angry with China, India (Aug '09) Jan '16 luke 966
News Tamil relatives still waiting for news from mig... (Aug '10) Dec '15 sinnathamby kunar... 18
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Pakistan
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,350 • Total comments across all topics: 279,317,061

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC