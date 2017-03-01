Pakistan national carrier to return leased Airbus-330 to Sri Lanka
Mar 05, Karachi: The management of the Pakistan International Airlines is returning the aircraft acquired from Sri Lanka on a wet lease last year. Pakistan's national carrier acquired the new wide-body Airbus-330 from SriLankan Airlines on a wet lease last year to primarily be used for PIA's premier service which was launched from 14th August 2016.
