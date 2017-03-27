Pakistan dispatches relief consignments of rice to mitigate drought situation in Sri Lanka

Mar 31, Colombo: In order to express solidarity and compassion with the brotherly people of Sri Lanka, the Government of Pakistan is dispatching three relief ships containing 3000 Metric Tons of rice, to alleviate the effects of severe drought in Sri Lanka, the High Commission of Pakistan said in a release. This relief tranche is a part of total 10,000 Metric Tons of rice approved by the Prime Minister of Pakistan Muhammad Nawaz Sharif for drought affected in Sri Lanka.

