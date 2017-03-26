Pained Rajini bows to pro-Tamils request
Chennai: Respecting the sentiments of few pro-Tamil outfits, actor Rajinikanth cancelled his visit to Sri Lanka, where he was scheduled to give away homes for displaced Tamils. The Enthiran actor said he took the decision after founders of Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi , Vaiko and Thol Thirumavalavan respectively, and Tamizhaga Vazhvurimai Katchi leader T Velmurugan asked him to consider withdrawing from the programme.
