Over 55 Sri Lankan food exporters take part in Gulfood 2017 in Dubai

Mar 11, Colombo: The largest ever contingent of Food and Beverage exporting companies from Sri Lanka successfully participated in the 22nd edition of Gulfood 2017 trade exhibition in Dubai. The annual event, which is considered as the world's largest Food and Drink event, was held at Dubai World Trade Centre in UAE from 26th February to 2nd March 2017.

Chicago, IL

