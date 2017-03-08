No additional or new commitments aris...

No additional or new commitments arising from UN High Commissioner's...

Mar 12, Colombo: Sri Lanka today made it clear that at the current 34th session of the United Nations Human Right Council in Geneva it will undertake a two-year extension of the timeline for fulfilment of commitments made in consensual Resolution 30/1 adopted in October 2015. The government clarified that there will be no additional or new commitments arising from the report presented by the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Zeid Ra'ad Al Hussein at the current 34th Session.

Chicago, IL

