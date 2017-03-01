Nepalese men face court over murder
THREE Nepalese men have been remanded in custody over a northern suburbs murder that allegedly left a Sri Lankan victim face down in a pool of his own blood. In the Elizabeth Magistrates Court on Monday, prosecutors successfully applied to have the identities of all three alleged murderers suppressed to safeguard the ongoing police investigation.
