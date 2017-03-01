Navy begins large humanitarian missio...

Navy begins large humanitarian mission in Indian, Pacific oceans

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Stars and Stripes

The Navy is joining several allies in offering humanitarian assistance in South Asia and the Western Pacific during the 12th-annual Pacific Partnership mission. First-time participant Sri Lanka joins Malaysia and Vietnam to host the mission, which was scheduled to start March 1 and include disaster preparedness drills, civil engineering projects and community health programs, a Navy statement said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stars and Stripes.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sri Lankan church prints Tupac lyrics by accident Dec '16 Spotted Girl 4
News Sri Lanka: Boycott Colombo International Tamil ... (Sep '10) Nov '16 Wickramasinghe 224
News Divine Intersection: The Surprising Story of th... Oct '16 Marie-Luise_J 5
News Qazi courts to be established in Sri Lanka (Sep '10) Oct '16 Hajara 4
News Ex-IRA man warns Sri Lanka's rivals (Jul '08) Jan '16 BLACKSHAMROCK 41
News Sri Lankan Tamils angry with China, India (Aug '09) Jan '16 luke 966
News Tamil relatives still waiting for news from mig... (Aug '10) Dec '15 sinnathamby kunar... 18
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. NASA
  4. Space Station
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,569 • Total comments across all topics: 279,238,054

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC