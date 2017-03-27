MP Wimal Weerawansa gives up hunger s...

MP Wimal Weerawansa gives up hunger strike

Mar 30, Colombo: Former Sri Lankan minister and leader of National Freedom Front MP Wimal Weerawansa, who commenced a hunger strike last week demanding his release, has ended the fast, NFF sources said. NFF MP Jayantha Samaraweera told media that the party leader has decided to end the hunger strike after considering requests made by the politicians and Maha Sangha.

