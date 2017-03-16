Lawyers urge Ottawa to fast-track families in Hong Kong who helped Snowden

Canadian lawyers representing three families who sheltered whistleblower Edward Snowden in Hong Kong urged Immigration Minister Ahmed Hussen on Wednesday to expedite their applications as refugees to this country. "Our clients are specifically targeted by Hong Kong's immigration authorities, who are actively trying to get our clients out of its territory and back to their home countries where they will be apprehended, tortured, or killed," lawyer Marc-Andre Seguin told a Montreal news conference.

