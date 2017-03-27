Lankan troops will not be charged for...

Lankan troops will not be charged for ending war: ex-Prez

Colombo: Sri Lankan soldiers, who fought against the LTTE during the civil war, would not be dragged before courts just because the Tamil diaspora keeps demanding, former President Chandrika Kumaratunga has said. Addressing a gathering in the Northern capital of Jaffna, Kumaratunga yesterday said the ordinary Tamil people wants to know what had happened to their disappeared relatives.

