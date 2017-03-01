Kuwaiti employer agrees to pay Sri Lankan maid salary after withholding for 4 years

Mar 06, Kuwait City: A Kuwaiti woman has pledged to pay KD 3,300 to her Sri Lankan housemaid after authorities warned her of slapping a ban on her from hiring overseas domestic workers in future, local daily Al-Anba reported. According to a security source, this happened after a representative from the Sri Lankan Embassy in Kuwait filed a complaint with the Office of the Director-General of the General Department of Residence Affairs Major-General Talal Ma'arafi.

