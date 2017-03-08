Killing of Indian fisherman raised in Lok Sabha
New Delhi, March 9 - Members in the Lok Sabha on Thursday raised the issue of the killing of an Indian fisherman allegedly by the Sri Lankan Navy, and sought action from the government. Raising the issue in the lower house, AIADMK leader M. Thambidurai said the fishermen community was in shock over the killing.
