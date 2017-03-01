Iran's private companies interested in trade with Sri Lanka
Mar 04, Teheran: Iran's private companies are interested in the expansion of trade exchanges with Sri Lanka, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Saturday when he met with Speaker of Sri Lankan parliament Karu Jayasuriya. Speaking during the meeting in Tehran with Sri Lankan Speaker, Zarif said that the Iranian companies are ready to make investments in technical and engineering sectors of Sri Lanka.
