Iran's private companies interested i...

Iran's private companies interested in trade with Sri Lanka

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Colombo Page

Mar 04, Teheran: Iran's private companies are interested in the expansion of trade exchanges with Sri Lanka, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Saturday when he met with Speaker of Sri Lankan parliament Karu Jayasuriya. Speaking during the meeting in Tehran with Sri Lankan Speaker, Zarif said that the Iranian companies are ready to make investments in technical and engineering sectors of Sri Lanka.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Colombo Page.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sri Lankan church prints Tupac lyrics by accident Dec '16 Spotted Girl 4
News Sri Lanka: Boycott Colombo International Tamil ... (Sep '10) Nov '16 Wickramasinghe 224
News Divine Intersection: The Surprising Story of th... Oct '16 Marie-Luise_J 5
News Qazi courts to be established in Sri Lanka (Sep '10) Oct '16 Hajara 4
News Ex-IRA man warns Sri Lanka's rivals (Jul '08) Jan '16 BLACKSHAMROCK 41
News Sri Lankan Tamils angry with China, India (Aug '09) Jan '16 luke 966
News Tamil relatives still waiting for news from mig... (Aug '10) Dec '15 sinnathamby kunar... 18
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,404 • Total comments across all topics: 279,322,090

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC