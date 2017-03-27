Invest Sri Lanka Forums make a rallyi...

Invest Sri Lanka Forums make a rallying call to Lankans living in Melbourne and Auckland

Mar 29, Colombo: Sri Lankans living in Melbourne and Auckland caught a rallying call to be a part of Sri Lanka's growth at Invest Sri Lanka forums recently organized by the Colombo Stock Exchange and the Securities and Exchange Commission of Sri Lanka , the CSE said. Over 300 individuals participated in the two investor forum events organized in association with the Sri Lankan High Commission in Australia, the Australia-Sri Lanka Business Council in Melbourne and the Sri Lanka - New Zealand Business Council.

