Invest Sri Lanka Forums make a rallying call to Lankans living in Melbourne and Auckland
Mar 29, Colombo: Sri Lankans living in Melbourne and Auckland caught a rallying call to be a part of Sri Lanka's growth at Invest Sri Lanka forums recently organized by the Colombo Stock Exchange and the Securities and Exchange Commission of Sri Lanka , the CSE said. Over 300 individuals participated in the two investor forum events organized in association with the Sri Lankan High Commission in Australia, the Australia-Sri Lanka Business Council in Melbourne and the Sri Lanka - New Zealand Business Council.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ship carrying nearly 500 migrants docks at CFB ... (Aug '10)
|Mar 19
|No Joking Here
|22
|Sri Lankan church prints Tupac lyrics by accident
|Dec '16
|Spotted Girl
|4
|Sri Lanka: Boycott Colombo International Tamil ... (Sep '10)
|Nov '16
|Wickramasinghe
|224
|Divine Intersection: The Surprising Story of th...
|Oct '16
|Marie-Luise_J
|5
|Qazi courts to be established in Sri Lanka (Sep '10)
|Oct '16
|Hajara
|4
|Ex-IRA man warns Sri Lanka's rivals (Jul '08)
|Jan '16
|BLACKSHAMROCK
|41
|Sri Lankan Tamils angry with China, India (Aug '09)
|Jan '16
|luke
|966
