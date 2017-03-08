India's NIA charge sheet says IS recruiter from Kerala asked to leave ...
Mar 12, Colombo: A charge sheet filed by India's National Investigation Agency has stated that an alleged Islamic State recruiter from Kerala, Abdul Rashid Abdulla was sternly asked to leave a Islamic religious school in Sri Lanka on account of his radical views, DNA reported. The 30-year-old Keralite is accused of 'instigating' 22 youths from Kerala to join the terror outfit, the NIA charge sheet has said.
