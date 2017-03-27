Indian Navy chief says Indian fisherm...

Indian Navy chief says Indian fishermen are crossing maritime boundaries into Sri Lanka

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Colombo Page

Mar 30, Vellore: India's Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Sunil Lanba has said that a dialogue with Sri Lanka on the fishermen issue is currently on going on and there was a meeting between fishing associations of Sri Lanka and Tamil Nadu. Speaking at a press conference in Vellore the Indian Navy chief has acknowledged that Indian fishermen have been crossing the boundary and entering Sri Lanka's waters.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Colombo Page.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ship carrying nearly 500 migrants docks at CFB ... (Aug '10) Mar 19 No Joking Here 22
News Sri Lankan church prints Tupac lyrics by accident Dec '16 Spotted Girl 4
News Sri Lanka: Boycott Colombo International Tamil ... (Sep '10) Nov '16 Wickramasinghe 224
News Divine Intersection: The Surprising Story of th... Oct '16 Marie-Luise_J 5
News Qazi courts to be established in Sri Lanka (Sep '10) Oct '16 Hajara 4
News Ex-IRA man warns Sri Lanka's rivals (Jul '08) Jan '16 BLACKSHAMROCK 41
News Sri Lankan Tamils angry with China, India (Aug '09) Jan '16 luke 966
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
  1. Oakland
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,976 • Total comments across all topics: 279,915,430

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC