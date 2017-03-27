Indian Navy chief says Indian fishermen are crossing maritime boundaries into Sri Lanka
Mar 30, Vellore: India's Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Sunil Lanba has said that a dialogue with Sri Lanka on the fishermen issue is currently on going on and there was a meeting between fishing associations of Sri Lanka and Tamil Nadu. Speaking at a press conference in Vellore the Indian Navy chief has acknowledged that Indian fishermen have been crossing the boundary and entering Sri Lanka's waters.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Colombo Page.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ship carrying nearly 500 migrants docks at CFB ... (Aug '10)
|Mar 19
|No Joking Here
|22
|Sri Lankan church prints Tupac lyrics by accident
|Dec '16
|Spotted Girl
|4
|Sri Lanka: Boycott Colombo International Tamil ... (Sep '10)
|Nov '16
|Wickramasinghe
|224
|Divine Intersection: The Surprising Story of th...
|Oct '16
|Marie-Luise_J
|5
|Qazi courts to be established in Sri Lanka (Sep '10)
|Oct '16
|Hajara
|4
|Ex-IRA man warns Sri Lanka's rivals (Jul '08)
|Jan '16
|BLACKSHAMROCK
|41
|Sri Lankan Tamils angry with China, India (Aug '09)
|Jan '16
|luke
|966
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC