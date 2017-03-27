Indian Navy chief says Indian fishermen are crossing maritime boundaries into Sri Lanka

Mar 30, Vellore: India's Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Sunil Lanba has said that a dialogue with Sri Lanka on the fishermen issue is currently on going on and there was a meeting between fishing associations of Sri Lanka and Tamil Nadu. Speaking at a press conference in Vellore the Indian Navy chief has acknowledged that Indian fishermen have been crossing the boundary and entering Sri Lanka's waters.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Colombo Page.