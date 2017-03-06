Indian fisherman shot dead by Lankan navy1 hour ago

Indian fisherman shot dead by Lankan ...

Indian fisherman shot dead by Lankan navy

Rameswaram, Mar 6 A 22-year-old Indian fisherman was shot dead today allegedly by the Sri Lankan navy while he was fishing in a mechanised boat at a short distance off Katchatheevu islet, fisheries department officials said. The incident occurred this evening when Bridgo, from Thangachimadam in central Rameswaram of Tamil Nadu, was fishing near the islet along with others and the Sri Lankan naval personnel arrived at the spot and opened fire, Fisheries Department Assistant Director Kulanchinathan said.

