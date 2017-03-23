India, Sri Lanka navies to conduct Joint Ocean Survey
Mar 26, Colombo: The Indian Navy and Sri Lanka Navy will be conducting a joint oceanographic survey off the Southern Coast of Sri Lanka from 30 March to 11 May 2017, the High Commission of India said in a release. The aim of the joint survey is to update all the navigational charts covering the southern Sri Lankan waters with the latest hydrographic data and to further cooperation between the two countries in the field of hydrography.
