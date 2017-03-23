India, Sri Lanka 'can do a lot together' - Indian envoy

Mar 26, Colombo: India, which sees itself as a net provider of security in the Indian Ocean Region, and Sri Lanka 'can do a lot together', India's High Commissioner to Sri Lanka Taranjit Singh Sandhu says. Delivering a speech at the Bandaranaike Centre for International Studies on India's Global Outlook Saturday, the High Commissioner said there is huge window of opportunity for India-Sri Lanka ties.

