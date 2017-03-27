India committed to strengthen skillse...

India committed to strengthen skillset in Sri Lanka, increases number of scholarships

Mar 30, Colombo: India's High Commissioner Taranjit Singh Sandhu says the Government of India is committed to strengthening the skillset in Sri Lanka and has increased the number of scholarships offered to Sri Lankan students to study in India in various technical fields. "We have seen enthusiastic participation from Sri Lanka with almost full utilization of the allocated Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation program slots," High Commissioner Sandhu said at the celebration of ITEC Day and International Students' Day on Tuesday.

